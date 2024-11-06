QUASA Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. QUASA has a total market cap of $156,035.82 and $105.07 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00006351 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $75,902.38 or 1.00292797 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00011776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00006449 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000806 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00005718 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00058303 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000034 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00179614 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $95.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.