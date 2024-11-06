Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $1.63 Million in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,839,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in LKQ by 91.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 582,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 277,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 133.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 49,739 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $6,419,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at $6,601,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

