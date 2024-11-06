Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $936,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,657 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 136.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 459,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,893,000 after buying an additional 265,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 32,425.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 404,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,102,000 after buying an additional 403,701 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,299,000 after buying an additional 103,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $360.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $203.22 and a one year high of $371.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.08.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.