Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $509.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.56.
Northrop Grumman Price Performance
Shares of NOC stock opened at $512.92 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $418.60 and a 52-week high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $523.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.03.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 51.05%.
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Northrop Grumman
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 2 Alternative Internet Stocks Staging a Breakout in 2024
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Discover the 3 Best-Performing Biotech IPO Stocks of 2024
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Hims & Hers: Why This Healthcare Stock’s Growth Makes It a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.