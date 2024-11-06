Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $266.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.61. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.66 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

