RCM Technologies (RCMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 67.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RCM Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RCM Technologies stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $170.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.63. RCM Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of RCM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

