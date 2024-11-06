Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $12.89 on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

