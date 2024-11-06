Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

RCON stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 10.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Recon Technology stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.21% of Recon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

