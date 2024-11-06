ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 710.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 1,042.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $17.43 million and approximately $25.96 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008069 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00012231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.83 or 0.00092674 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000085 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001336 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

