Reitmans (TSE:RET.A) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.09. Reitmans shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1,175,306 shares changing hands.

Reitmans Trading Down 11.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.05.

About Reitmans

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

