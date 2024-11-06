Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Trading 40% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS – Get Free Report) were up 40% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). Approximately 221,309,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 62,204,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Remote Monitored Systems Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.48. The stock has a market cap of £17.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.20.

About Remote Monitored Systems

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

