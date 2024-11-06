Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). In a filing disclosed on November 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Corning stock on November 1st.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 10/21/2024.

Corning Trading Up 0.5 %

GLW opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.94 and a 12 month high of $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 658.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Institutional Trading of Corning

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Corning by 545.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 2,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

