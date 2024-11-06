Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Declares $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Restaurant Brands International has a dividend payout ratio of 59.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.68. 506,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,284. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

QSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

