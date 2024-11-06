Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRGet Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$95.87 and traded as high as C$95.99. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$94.36, with a volume of 1,109,988 shares.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$96.57.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.81 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 37.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 7.3241225 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 57.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Axel Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.47, for a total transaction of C$2,536,988.40. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

