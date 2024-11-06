Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$95.87 and traded as high as C$95.99. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$94.36, with a volume of 1,109,988 shares.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$96.57.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.81 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 37.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 7.3241225 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 57.09%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Axel Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.47, for a total transaction of C$2,536,988.40. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

