Reviewing Viking (NYSE:VIK) & Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Viking and Carnival Co. & are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of Carnival Co. & shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Carnival Co. & shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Viking and Carnival Co. &, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking 0 3 9 0 2.75 Carnival Co. & 1 2 14 0 2.76

Profitability

Viking presently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.11%. Carnival Co. & has a consensus price target of $23.53, suggesting a potential upside of 4.82%. Given Carnival Co. &’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carnival Co. & is more favorable than Viking.

This table compares Viking and Carnival Co. &’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking N/A N/A N/A Carnival Co. & 6.39% 22.30% 3.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viking and Carnival Co. &”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking $4.71 billion 3.78 -$1.86 billion N/A N/A Carnival Co. & $21.59 billion 1.20 -$75.00 million $1.12 20.04

Carnival Co. & has higher revenue and earnings than Viking.

Summary

Carnival Co. & beats Viking on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. The company offers its services under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises, and Cunard brand. Additionally, it sells its cruises primarily through travel agents, tour operators, vacation planners, and websites. Carnival Corporation & plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

