Reviewing Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) and Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO)

Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Murano Global Investments has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Murano Global Investments and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murano Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 1 5 0 2.83

Valuation and Earnings

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.50%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Murano Global Investments.

This table compares Murano Global Investments and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murano Global Investments $6.31 million 21.93 -$8.71 million N/A N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.40 billion 4.97 $289.00 million $3.15 28.32

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Murano Global Investments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Murano Global Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Murano Global Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Murano Global Investments and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murano Global Investments N/A N/A N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 18.29% 51.79% 8.29%

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Murano Global Investments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murano Global Investments

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides full-service international managed business services. It is also involved in the guest loyalty program business. The company's hotel brand portfolios include Super 8, Days Inn, Travelodge, Microtel, Howard Johnson, La Quinta, Ramada, Baymont, AmericInn, Wingate, Wyndham Alltra, Wyndham Garden, Ramada Encore, Hawthorn, Trademark Collection, TRYP, Wyndham, Wyndham Grand, WaterWalk Extended Stay by Wyndham, Dazzler, Esplendor, Dolce, Vienna House, and Registry Collection. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

