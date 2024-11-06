Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Revolve Group Stock Performance
Shares of RVLV stock traded up $6.12 on Wednesday, reaching $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,081. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.05. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01.
Insider Transactions at Revolve Group
In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,272,466.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $870,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,272,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,573 shares of company stock worth $3,260,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
