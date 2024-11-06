Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 26540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 10,546,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,698,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,779,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,012,000 after acquiring an additional 270,972 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 188,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 72,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

