River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,798,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,746,000 after purchasing an additional 53,080 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,942,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,739,000 after acquiring an additional 201,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,860,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,399,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 14.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,995,000 after acquiring an additional 349,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,172.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,690 shares of company stock worth $44,821,055 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on SS&C Technologies

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

