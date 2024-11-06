Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 14,143 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $32,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $132.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.25 and a 200 day moving average of $147.83. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

