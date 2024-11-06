Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 148,584 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 416,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 148,584 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $37,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Northern Trust by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 19,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total value of $2,002,762.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,918.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,636 shares of company stock worth $6,443,204. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $101.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.65. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

