Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,980,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,759 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $43,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,665,000 after buying an additional 3,135,457 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.09.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

