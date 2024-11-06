Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 13,523 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $25,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.7% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,075 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $117.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.92.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.