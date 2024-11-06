Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 24,760 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,760 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after buying an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after buying an additional 4,794,746 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,467,000 after buying an additional 293,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,970,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,094,000 after buying an additional 1,071,719 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.18 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

