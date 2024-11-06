Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,913 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,913 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $39,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,281,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,692,000 after acquiring an additional 62,595 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,181,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,064,000 after purchasing an additional 73,902 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,162,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,044,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 646,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,594,000 after buying an additional 508,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $151.77 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $157.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 13.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.81.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

