Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FIS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.17. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $395,729,000 after purchasing an additional 249,678 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $372,135,000 after purchasing an additional 75,429 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,693,000 after buying an additional 3,357,329 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

