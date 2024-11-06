Rocket Pool ETH Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $1.29 billion and $3.39 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,716.71 or 0.03751218 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 476,254 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 476,758.96006972. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,712.06937847 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $16,480,086.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

