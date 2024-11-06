RODMAN&RENSHAW Upgrades Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) to Strong-Buy

RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

BCAX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCAX

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. Bicara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,833,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,461,524. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,156,566. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,833,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,461,524. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.