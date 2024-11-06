Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $64,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE RCL opened at $210.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $89.75 and a 52-week high of $214.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,059. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

