RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) CAO Sells $459,611.10 in Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $459,611.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,315.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RPM International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $129.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.27. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.44 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 9,945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,920,000 after buying an additional 1,930,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,218 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in RPM International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 499,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in RPM International by 5.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in RPM International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 241,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

