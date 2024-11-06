RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 822 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.2% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

IJS traded up $5.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.32. 93,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,593. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.44. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.08 and a 12-month high of $114.88.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

