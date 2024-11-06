RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $360,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $3.35 on Wednesday, hitting $156.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,513. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.86. The stock has a market cap of $286.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 71.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

