RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $68,854,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at about $64,196,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,381,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 500,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $198,117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,247 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,136,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $328.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,561. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $413.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.15. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.87%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 703 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.40, for a total transaction of $218,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,931.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.