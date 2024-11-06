RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,197 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.24. 12,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,076. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $45.98 and a one year high of $62.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.