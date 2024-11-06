RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moller Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.05. 24,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $104.22 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.