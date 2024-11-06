RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 231 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

BATS NULG traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.29. 40,493 shares of the company were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

