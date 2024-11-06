Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.15 Per Share

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.
Ryman Hospitality Properties has a payout ratio of 89.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $8.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance
Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $6.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,530. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $88.14 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at $337,843.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ryman Hospitality Properties
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for The Market Now and Into 2025
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.