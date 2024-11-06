Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:SABA)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SABA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,415. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $37,672.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,450,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,189,292.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 180,112 shares of company stock worth $1,523,150 in the last 90 days. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

