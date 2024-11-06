Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BRW opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

