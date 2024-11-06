Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BRW opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $7.94.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile
