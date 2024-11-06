Saga Communications (SGA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Saga Communications to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Saga Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Saga Communications Stock Down 2.4 %

SGA stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38.

Saga Communications Announces Dividend

About Saga Communications

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is 103.09%.

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

