Sanderling Venture Partners Vi Buys 86,867 Shares of CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Stock

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi purchased 86,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $325,751.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 814,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,625. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:CALC opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. CalciMedica, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.30.
CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CalciMedica, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CALC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CalciMedica from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on CalciMedica from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.
