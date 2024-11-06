Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.83. Approximately 199,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 442,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 30,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

