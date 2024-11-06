Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Lifted by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

