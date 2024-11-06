Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 391237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,334,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $213,000.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

