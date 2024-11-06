Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 1563368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 77,720 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 185.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

