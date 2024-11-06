Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $9.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00006738 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,524.54 or 0.99924149 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012324 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006437 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041178 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

