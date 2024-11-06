Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 469 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.1% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $108.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.58. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

