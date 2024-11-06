Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,320,274.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,955.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Nasdaq Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

