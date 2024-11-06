Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s Why

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SJR)’s stock price rose 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$40.49 and last traded at C$40.48. Approximately 6,724,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 2,028,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.47.

Shaw Communications Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.48. The stock has a market cap of C$19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.34.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

