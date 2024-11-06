Sidoti Csr Estimates ACCO Brands’ Q1 Earnings (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a report released on Monday, November 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACCO. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.20 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,023,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after buying an additional 272,454 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 14.3% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,526,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 439,810 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,390,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 34.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 426,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $104,838.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,127.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -15.87%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

